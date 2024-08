Man Utd and PSG continue Ugarte negotiations

Manchester United have not dropped their push for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United have had two offers for the Uruguay international turned down so far this summer.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting United and PSG are continuing talks over a fee for Ugarte.

For the moment, PSG are demanding €70m to sell the midfielder.

Things could change, however, if PSG close a deal for Benfica youngster Joao Neves.