Ugarte delighted after being called "unstoppable" by Man Utd captain Fernandes

Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte was happy to earn praise from captain Bruno Fernandes this weekend.

Fernandes called Ugarte “unstoppable” after their win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder knows that he still has a lot of work to do to settle in at United, but was delighted with the result.

"All good, very content and very happy. It was an incredible feeling when the second goal was scored," said the midfielder in Spanish post-game.

"For the goal, the celebration, the game, the victory, for us and for the happiness of the fans. There’s a good feeling in the dressing room. It’s a new project with a new coach and it’s very important for us to know what he wants, but it’s obvious that United need to be fighting for titles and playing in the Champions League and not be where we are.

"That’s our objective but we have to get there step by step, little by little, game by game. You saw today what this team can do. We have confidence but also humility. We are United."