Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...

Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Ansser Sadiq
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up links
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up linksAction Plus
Manchester United are said to have launched an investigation into team leaks.

The Red Devils are not happy about Ruben Amorim’s lineup against Manchester City coming out 24 hours before the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The team that was revealed on Saturday was identical to the one he selected for the 2-1 win on Sunday.

Per The Sun, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are among the players he is questioning about the leaks.

The coach is not too upset at his players, as they do not believe they are directly leaking the team.

But he may believe that by telling friends, family, or agents about the team, they are inadvertently putting it in the public domain. 

Mentions
Amorim RubenDiallo AmadGarnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Maguire says he believes in Amorim's vision for Man Utd after vital win over Man City
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd defender Lisandro: Amorim? I like his passion and energy