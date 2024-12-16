Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Manchester United are said to have launched an investigation into team leaks.

The Red Devils are not happy about Ruben Amorim’s lineup against Manchester City coming out 24 hours before the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The team that was revealed on Saturday was identical to the one he selected for the 2-1 win on Sunday.

Per The Sun, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are among the players he is questioning about the leaks.

The coach is not too upset at his players, as they do not believe they are directly leaking the team.

But he may believe that by telling friends, family, or agents about the team, they are inadvertently putting it in the public domain.