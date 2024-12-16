Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo

Ansser Sadiq
Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises DialloAction Plus
Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned shots from David Beckham this weekend.

The United legend posted on social media about the club’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United beat City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with Rashford and Garnacho left out of the squad by coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese explained pre- and post-game that attitude and performance were the reasons.

On Instagram, alongside an image of Amad Diallo celebrating the winning goal, Beckham posted: "And the rebuild begins. Big win. Big win with players who wanna wear this jersey," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane echoed similar comments as pundits post-game.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroRashford MarcusDiallo AmadBeckham DavidManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Maguire says he believes in Amorim's vision for Man Utd after vital win over Man City
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Axed Rashford shows Man Utd support online after derby win