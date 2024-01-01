Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte

Manchester United face a deadline today to register Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay midfielder is due to sign for United from PSG before tonight's transfer deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, to have Ugarte available for Sunday's clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, United must get the deal closed by midday.

United must have Ugarte registered by 12pm if he is to make the squad for Sunday's clash.

It's understood all parties are in agreement and Ugarte has been in Manchester for the past 24 hours.