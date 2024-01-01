CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a key summer signing this week.

The Red Devils are said to be on the verge of signing midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan is no longer wanted by PSG coach Luis Enrique as he does not fit the Spaniard’s possession focused tactics.

Per Get Football News France, United have agreed a fee with PSG for Ugarte.

The structure of the deal has not yet been revealed, as it may include a loan.

United may well agree to a loan with an obligation to buy Ugarte when the season ends.