Villa eyeing Udinese defender Bijol

Aston Villa are among the teams interested in signing defender Jaka Bijol this summer.

The Midlands club have been impressed by his performances at Euro 2024 in recent weeks.

Per TuttoMercatoWeb, the Udinese star could be on the move if the right offer arrives.

He has impressed in Udine, playing 58 games over the past two years since joining from CSKA Moscow.

The right-footed center back has been a key figure in Slovenia’s impressive tournament, which ended in the round of 16.

"We'll see. In football, things change quickly, you never know what to expect. Apart from that, I can't complain, I'm happy at Udinese, even though this season has been really difficult and I wouldn't want to repeat it in any way," he told the media recently.

"(Udinese) President (Giampaolo) Pozzo is first and foremost a great fan, then he only does what he's supposed to do based on his role. He has his ideas and also enjoys the respect of the team, who understood how much everything meant to him, so we were also very happy for him."