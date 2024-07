Tyrique George reaches agreement with Chelsea

Tyrique George has reached an agreement with Chelsea over a new deal.

The U18 winger is in advanced talks with the Blues over a new deal.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting the Blues have reached an agreement with the 18-year-old left-sided winger on a new contract.

Last season, George was directly involved in 24 goals in 34 games for the Blues' U18 and U21 teams.

The London teenis also part of the England U18 team.