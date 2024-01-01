Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stay

The France defender has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle.
And he says: "At the beginning of the season it went well. In the second part it was more complicated, with my two dismissals: in February, against Lazio in the Champions League and then against Bochum in the Championship. After that, I never played again, but I never gave up."
After two years at Bayern, Upamencano was asked if he could leave.
"We'll see, we'll see. It's one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I haven't discussed it with my leaders yet, I'm totally focused on the European Championship. Subsequently, we'll have a discussion. It could play a role the presence of Vincent Kompany on the bench? He's a defender I really liked, but for the moment I haven't had a discussion with him."