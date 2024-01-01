Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stay

Dayot Upamecano admits he's considering his future at Bayern Munich.

The France defender has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle.

And he says: "At the beginning of the season it went well. In the second part it was more complicated, with my two dismissals: in February, against Lazio in the Champions League and then against Bochum in the Championship. After that, I never played again, but I never gave up."

After two years at Bayern, Upamencano was asked if he could leave.

"We'll see, we'll see. It's one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I haven't discussed it with my leaders yet, I'm totally focused on the European Championship. Subsequently, we'll have a discussion. It could play a role the presence of Vincent Kompany on the bench? He's a defender I really liked, but for the moment I haven't had a discussion with him."