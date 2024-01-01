Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stay

Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stay
Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stay
Newcastle, Chelsea target Upamecano unsure of Bayern Munich stayAction Plus
Dayot Upamecano admits he's considering his future at Bayern Munich.

The France defender has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he says: "At the beginning of the season it went well. In the second part it was more complicated, with my two dismissals: in February, against Lazio in the Champions League and then against Bochum in the Championship. After that, I never played again, but I never gave up."

After two years at Bayern, Upamencano was asked if he could leave.

"We'll see, we'll see. It's one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I haven't discussed it with my leaders yet, I'm totally focused on the European Championship. Subsequently, we'll have a discussion. It could play a role the presence of Vincent Kompany on the bench? He's a defender I really liked, but for the moment I haven't had a discussion with him."

Mentions
Upamecano DayotBayern MunichChelseaNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City, Liverpool target Chelsea prospect Ngumoha
Chelsea interested in Bayern Munich defender Upamecano
Chelsea make fresh Colwill call