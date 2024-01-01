Tribal Football
Man Utd, Arsenal target Toney: I now feel ready
Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he feels ready for a big club move.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United are among suitors for the England international.

Toney now says that he feels ready for a move to a bigger club - but that his focus is currently on Brentford.

"Of course, if it were to happen, I'm ready," the striker told talkSPORT.

"But I have to stay focused and not let other things get in the way of my performance, and instead focus on what I have to do for my club."

Toney's contract with Brentford expires next summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueToney IvanArsenalManchester UnitedBrentfordWest HamChelseaFootball Transfers
