Juventus open talks with Chelsea for Broja

Juventus have opened talks with Chelsea for Armando Broja.

Tuttosport says Juve want to bring Broja to Italy for next season.

Indeed, Juve are aiming to accelerate talks this weekend with the aim of an early agreement.

The Bianconeri hope to strike terms over a straight loan for the new season.

Broja is also interesting AC Milan and Everton.