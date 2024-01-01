Tyler makes clear stand on supporting Liverpool or Man Utd

Legendary football pundit Martin Tyler has denied speculation about supporting either Manchester United or Liverpool.

Tyler has often been accused of being a supporter of either team, at various stages of his career.

While on AwayDays' shirt shopping series, Tyler spoke about some of the rumors around himself.

"I can’t wear any shirts from (English) clubs because I’ll be accused of being biased - that’s my shirt there, Woking," he stated while to the National League side's 1996/97 home shirt.

"That’s my club and people don’t believe it! Oh, you must have a Premier League club’.

“Why? It’s been a great advantage me not to have one because - I could out them - all commentators that you have heard of all have Premier League clubs and they have to deal with the issues that come with commentating on a team that you do care about."