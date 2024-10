Ex-Liverpool defender on coaching staff at Salford

Former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is now on the coaching staff of Salford City.

Kelly is working at the League Two strugglers, which count on former Manchester United players Gary Neville, David Beckham and Nicky Butt among their owners.

Salford, currently under manager Karl Robinson, are 16th in League Two.

Kelly played for the Ammies in preseason before joining the coaching staff, says The Sun.

Salford were beaten by Grimsby Town on Saturday.