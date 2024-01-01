Top 5 headlines from the Premier League this weekend

The Premier League brought more drama this weekend as Brighton pulled off an impressive comeback, Manchester United continued to disappoint, four teams remained winless and much more.

Brighton produce amazing second half comeback against Tottenham

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said the defeat against the Seagulls was "probably the worst defeat since I've been here" which he said whilst looking shell shocked after what was a shocking collapse.

Spurs held a 2-0 lead at halftime but lost control of the game in the second as goals from Yankuba Minteh, Geroginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck sealed an epic comeback which left many Tottenham players on their knees at full time.

This defeat came after Tottenham earnt five consecutive victories including wins against Brentford, Manchester United and also Qarabag and Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Postecoglou will be desperate to renew their form against West Ham United after the international break as they seek to turn things around.

Manchester United continue their poor form and lack of goal threat

United’s lack of potency and cohesion was evident once against as the side drew 0-0 with Aston Villa this weekend. A point and a clean sheet against a side in the Champions League is an excellent result for most teams but for Erik ten Hag’s United side it is another example of how out of shape and unorganised they really are.

Ten Hag’s pride at a fourth clean sheet in the league this season despite now sitting 14th in the table is a great example of where the club’s mentality is right now despite being the most successful team in English league history. Ten Hag’s side are lethargic, chaotic and have a grand total of 5 goals in 7 games which is only on par with clubs such as Southampton and Crystal Palace who sit in the relegation zone.

Liverpool remain top despite Alisson injury blow

Liverpool eased to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace courtesy of an early strike from Diogo Jota which keeps Arne Slot’s side at the top of the table, just one point clear of Arsenal and Manchester City.

This victory came after Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury in the second half and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros who made his full debut for the club despite being close to leaving in the summer window.

The Brazilian’s injury comes at the worst time for Liverpool as they face elite sides over the next month including Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig. Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to replace Alisson in a spell of games that will put Slot’s tactics to the test.

Four teams remain winless as jobs come under pressure

Ipswich Town, Palace, Southampton and Wolves are without a win so far this season as each manager starts to feel the squeeze from the fans and the media as relegation sirens start to ring in the distance.

Town manager Kieran McKenna is perhaps the safest of the four bosses after a strong start from his side who have faced tough fixtures and were expected to sit around the relegation zone. Saints boss Russell Martin, Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil are all in the firing line however.

Palace fell to a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, Wolves fought hard against Brentford but lost 5-3 and Southampton were victims of a second half Arsenal comeback. The trio of managers could be forced to leave the club if form does not pick up as teams above them such as Everton or Leicester City find their feet this season and widen the gap at the bottom of the table.

City stumble to Fulham win as Rodri’s absence is obvious

Pep Guardiola’s side welcomed Fulham to the Etihad Stadium after dropping points against Arsenal and Newcastle in their recent games. As Rodri watches on from the sidelines it is obvious that the side clearly miss him as City lack the stranglehold they normally have on any side they face.

The 3-2 win was orchestrated by a Mateo Kovacic performance which rivalled Rodri’s usual commanding presence as he bagged a brace and controlled the middle of the park. Despite the 3 points it is clear that Guardiola’s side is missing a level of control which his side are known for, the struggle to beat Fulham sends a message to the rest of the league that City are not unstoppable this year.