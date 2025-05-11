Two-goal Eze superb as Palace defeat Spurs

Crystal Palace drew level with their highest-ever Premier League points total (49) as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to solidify their mid-table standing.

Perhaps suffering from a hangover from reaching the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final in midweek, Tottenham’s start to this game was almost catastrophic.

Advertisement Advertisement

Not even 10 minutes were on the clock when Palace thought they’d nosed ahead, as Daniel Muñoz’s marauding run down the right was picked out by Eberechi Eze, and the high-flying full back retained his composure to lay the ball on a plate for Ismaïla Sarr to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

Fortunately for Spurs, the goal was disallowed after Jean-Philippe Mateta was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up. Getting a foothold in the game was proving tricky for Spurs, who had Antonin Kinsý to thank for remaining on level terms just five minutes later when he denied Muñoz.

Spurs had their goalkeeper to thank again midway through the half after he produced an even better save, this time reacting in double-quick time to deny Mateta from point-blank range.

There was always a sense it was a matter of when, not if, Palace opened the scoring, and an Eze strike from distance which deflected just wide nearly brought around that opener. But on 45 minutes, the influential Muñoz was involved again, marauding in behind before laying the ball on a plate for Eze to tap into an empty net from 10 yards.

The game followed a much similar pattern after the break too, and a lacklustre Spurs were punished once again. In pushing to get back into the game, the hosts were hit on the counter.

Eze was involved again, freezing Sarr down the right before following his pass and sweeping home from the penalty spot after being found in the area by the Senegalese international.

Spurs’ attacking offerings were minimal throughout, so it would be amiss to suggest they threatened Palace at all. A third goal looked more likely, and after laying on the second goal, Sarr almost got his name on the scoresheet when he curled just wide.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Perhaps owing to having half an eye on the upcoming UEL final, Spurs showed precious little to suggest they were going to get back into the game, with a paltry one shot on target somewhat summing up their afternoon.

The day belonged to Palace, who secured London derby bragging rights and warmed up in perfect fashion for next weekend’s FA Cup final.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.