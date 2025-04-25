Jordan convinced Palace can keep hold of Glasner amid Spurs rumours

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes they can keep hold of manager Oliver Glasner if Tottenham come calling.

With Ange Postecoglou under pressure at Spurs, Glasner's name has been raised as a potential replacement.

Jordan told talkSPORT: "I mean, it depends who's courting him.

"If we are to carry on banging the drums about who's going to land at Tottenham Hotspur, then the notion will be that Tottenham Hotspur will be a potential landing spot for Glasner.

"First of all, it depends what contract Palace have got him on in the first place.

"Second of all, it depends how he feels about Crystal Palace in terms of whether he feels he owes them. He's been there, what, just over a year?"

Leverage?

"Whether he feels that he owes them some degree of inherent relationship, because they're the ones that gave him this pathway into the Premier League.

"And of course, at the same time, what he can leverage from them. What he can say to Palace is, 'I've got a potential suitor over here', if he indeed has, 'What are you going to give me to maintain me wanting to be at this football club?

"'Because I don't want to tread water, unless I'm going to get some backing, that's what we're going to do.'"