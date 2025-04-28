Konate opens up on Liverpool's emotional title win: I sat in the stands to feel like a fan

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has opened up on the club's title win and what an emotional day it was for the club.

Liverpool sealed a record-equalling 20th championship with four games to spare by picking apart a Tottenham Hotspur side 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and Konate has revealed that he was close to tears as he reflected on his achievement.

"After the game I walked into the stadium and just sat in the stand to feel like a fan and I don't have words to describe what I felt. I said to my brother, 'I want to see how it is to sit in the stand if I watch a game', and I tried to act like a fan but the stadium was empty and I just wanted to enjoy the moment on my own.

"We won it with 60,000 fans and us on the pitch. I just wanted to feel something different and I am very happy now.

"I was close to crying. It's crazy, unbelievable, and we have to really enjoy it now. Everyone in the dressing room was very happy, it was a great moment, but everyone was tired as well."

The Reds will lift the trophy on the final game of the season at home to FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace on May 25th. The Frenchman admitted that it will be a special day after years of watching Manchester City lift the title time and time again over the past four years.

“It was amazing," he said. "To be fair I don't realise yet but we have to enjoy it.

"I think the last day of the season will be more special as we will lift the trophy. But it's amazing after four seasons I did it, finally, and I'm very happy.

"The first thing is, we are in the best league in the world and we know how hard it is to win the Premier League every season.

"Since I was young I watched this league every week, every game, and now to win it is crazy. I'm the first French player from Liverpool to lift it. Unbelievable.”

Konate also revealed some news on a new contract with Liverpool as links continue to grow with him and other top European sides.

“New deal? This is a conversation with the club and we will see”.