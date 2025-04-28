Three Premier League clubs in Marc Guehi race revealed

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer with his deal at Selhurst Park set to expire in the summer of 2026.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle are the three clubs pushing for Guehi’s signature.

It’s understood the centre-back is increasingly unlikely to sign a new deal at Palace and will either leave for a fee this summer of on a free next in 2026.

Newcastle failed in their attempts to sign Guehi last summer, while he came through the academy system at Chelsea.