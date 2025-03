FC Twente midfielder Sem Steijn is being tracked by Brighton.

RTV Oost says Steijn is being watched by Brighton this season.

Out of midfield, Steijn has scored 18 goals this term and made four assists.

Steijn is yet to be capped by Holland, though a move to England and Brighton could accelerate his chances.

Holland internationals Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joël Veltman and Mats Wieffer are all on Brighton's books.