Brondby attacker Bischoff: Brighton a good club and had a good plan

Brondby attacker Clement Bischoff admits he's disappointed seeing a move to Brighton fall through.

The Seagulls and Brondby had agreed a fee this month and Bischoff spoke with Brighton in England, but the deal eventually collapsed.

He told Bold: "Brighton is a good club, they had a good plan, but I've moved on now. It was a little tough the first few days.

"I was disappointed in the moment, but you don't get anything out of digging yourself down. I've put it behind me.

"I wanted to get back on the training track quickly and get my head off, so I thought of something else. Now I'm looking forward to playing football again."

