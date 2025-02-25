Newcastle monitor Bournemouth's Tavernier ahead of the summer window

Newcastle United are monitoring Marcus Tavernier ahead of the summer transfer window, with Bournemouth aware of interest in several of their players.

The £20M-rated winger is familiar with Newcastle, having spent time in their Academy before making his name at Middlesbrough.

Tavernier, now 25, joined Bournemouth for around £10M after slipping through Newcastle’s ranks earlier in his career.

Eddie Howe has been receiving positive reports on the winger, who has played a key role in Bournemouth’s impressive push for Champions League football under Andoni Iraola.

Newcastle are not alone in their interest, with Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion also tracking Tavernier, per Chronicle Live.