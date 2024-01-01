Tribal Football
Twente coach Oosting adamant they will attack Man Utd
Europa League side FC Twente are not coming to Old Trafford to defend for their lives.

That is the view of their manager Joseph Oosting, who has outlined how his side will go after United in the away contest.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace at the weekend, which will give Twente encouragement.

“I always believe in opportunities,” Twente boss Joseph Oosting said.

“If we dare to play, we can also create opportunities. Especially in the transition, we can hurt Manchester. That is easier said than done but the will is definitely there. We played games against Red Bull (Salzburg) that you learn from.

“Everything goes at the highest tempo, whether it is on the ball or in defense. You have to be top in everything and we need everyone to be there. I think we have also made progress in that. We have respect for Manchester United, but we also have the full conviction and the will to get the most out of the game.”

