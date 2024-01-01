Ten Hag says players are "overloaded" which is "not good for football"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken on the congested football schedule which has put many players at risk of injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri spoke out about potential player protests this season due to an over load of fixtures before he suffered a mooted ACL injury which could leave him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's Europa League match against FC Twente, spoke on how many expect too much of players which will lead to dangerous circumstances.

"There are too many games. It's clear. Too many competitions," he said on Tuesday. "For the top players, they are overloaded and this is not good for football. In the end of the day it´s maybe good for commercial but there is a limit.

"It´s almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games."