Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I won't enjoy facing Twente

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he's unhappy facing FC Twente in the Europa League.

Ten Hag is a former player and academy coach of this week's opponents.

He conceded: "I would have preferred to play against somebody else. It's not nice to hurt something you love.

"Of all the teams, Twente is the team I follow the most. I watch them as a fan, as a supporter, not as an analyst. It's a different way of watching their games.

"Twente brought me a lot, I was put through their academy, so for me great deal of history there."

On their hopes in the Europa League, he added: "There are more roads to achieve the targets you want. Most difficult probably. That is in the end a knock-out stage, but we don't look too far ahead. We have to go game-by-game. It's a target and it's a road we want to go."