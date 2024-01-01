Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho

Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger Antony

Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger Antony
Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger AntonyAction Plus
Chelsea hero Joe Cole believes Manchester United winger Antony's game doesn't suit the Premier League.

Cole says Antony is better suited to the Eredivisie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Paddy Power of the former Ajax star: "The problem with Antony at Manchester United is I think he’s a player that is perfect for the Dutch league.

"I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, and it was good to see him playing well against Barnsley.

"But I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team this season and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United. With Antony, I think he’s playing for a move away from the club and I think United will move past him.

"He’s not an old player and he should be coming into his prime in the next few years, so I think he’s probably best suited to other leagues..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonyCole JoeManchester UnitedAjaxEredivisie
Related Articles
Henderson frustrated Ajax lost Forbs to Wolves
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd boss Ten Hag talks Rashford, Antony form