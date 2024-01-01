Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger Antony

Cole says Antony is better suited to the Eredivisie.
He told Paddy Power of the former Ajax star: "The problem with Antony at Manchester United is I think he’s a player that is perfect for the Dutch league.
"I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, and it was good to see him playing well against Barnsley.
"But I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team this season and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United. With Antony, I think he’s playing for a move away from the club and I think United will move past him.
"He’s not an old player and he should be coming into his prime in the next few years, so I think he’s probably best suited to other leagues..."