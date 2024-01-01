Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger Antony

Chelsea hero Joe Cole believes Manchester United winger Antony's game doesn't suit the Premier League.

Cole says Antony is better suited to the Eredivisie.

He told Paddy Power of the former Ajax star: "The problem with Antony at Manchester United is I think he’s a player that is perfect for the Dutch league.

"I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, and it was good to see him playing well against Barnsley.

"But I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team this season and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United. With Antony, I think he’s playing for a move away from the club and I think United will move past him.

"He’s not an old player and he should be coming into his prime in the next few years, so I think he’s probably best suited to other leagues..."