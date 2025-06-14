TV viewing figures fall for Premier League across UK

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Television viewership has dropped across the UK for the Premier League.

Both TNT and Sky Sports both saw declining figures for the past season, reports The Times. Sky Sports saw a significant 10 per cent fall on the previous season.

Despite Liverpool's Premier League triumph, Manchester United matches remained the most popular across the two channels.

United remain the most popular club in England.

Last season saw United finish 15th in the Premier League and lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the final of the Europa League. 

