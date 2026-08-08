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Turkish giants chase Martinelli after Salah’s Trabzonspor move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Defending Turkish champions Galatasaray are looking for a big-name summer transfer signing after rivals Trabzonspor secured Mohamed Salah.

After weeks of speculation over Salah’s next club, following his free transfer exit from Liverpool, the Egypt international has now boldly landed in Turkey.

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However, he will not be playing in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, and Galatasaray are hoping the lure of Europe’s top competition can help them seal a deal for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazil international has been linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium, for the second summer in a row, with Mikel Arteta already bringing in Christos Tzolis following Leandro Trossard’s move to Besiktas.

Despite failing to land Vinicius Junior – following his call to sign an extension at Real Madrid – Arteta still wants a fresh face on the left flank, and the Gunners could now revive their interest in Nico Williams.

That still leaves Martinelli’s future in an uncertain spot, with a contract until 2027 and a valuation of £40M, as Galatasaray react to losing out on the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Galatasaray are looking to bring that fee down, as Martinelli can leave Arsenal for free next year, and Arteta may have to accept closer to £30M.

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Gabriel MartinelliMikel ArtetaGalatasarayArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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