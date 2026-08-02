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Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa keen on Arsenal move as he waits for approach from Arteta

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa keen on Arsenal move as he waits for approach from Arteta
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa keen on Arsenal move as he waits for approach from ArtetaREUTERS

Arsenal’s search for defensive reinforcements could lead to them making a move for Ezri Konsa this summer.

Whilst Arsenal are chasing both Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimarães, reports this week have suggested that they will seek to bid for England star Konsa who shined at the World Cup over the summer. 

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Arsenal's interest has increased because of concerns over William Saliba's back injury and the club see Konsa an ideal replacement for the Frenchman who may not return for several weeks. 

As per CaughtOffside, both Arsenal and rivals Liverpool are keeping tabs on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. The report also states that Konsa is interested in a move to the Premier League champions who will seek to defend their title. 

Without Konsa, manager Mikel Arteta will be forced to use one of Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Ben White, or Riccardo Calafiori in central defence which will leave the side exposed at the back. 

Arsenal are believed to value Konsa at around £30–35M but Villa are holding out for around £50–60M which seems a fair price for a defender who is just 28 and has just featured at the World Cup. 

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos and Como defender Jacobo Ramon are also mentioned as alternatives for Konsa but the Villa star is seen as Arteta’s main target. 

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Ezri KonsaMikel ArtetaBruno GuimaraesWilliam SalibaArsenalAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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