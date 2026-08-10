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Former Liverpool forward Minamino delighted by Anfield return

Former Liverpool forward Minamino delighted by Anfield return
Former Liverpool forward Minamino delighted by Anfield return Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Takumi Minamino was delighted to return to Anfield as Liverpool faced AS Monaco for Sunday’s pre-season friendly.

The Japan international spent two-and-a-half years with the Reds after joining in January 2020, making 55 appearances and scoring 14 goals. 

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During his time at Liverpool, Minamino won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Now a Monaco player, he missed the 3-2 victory over his former club through injury but was thrilled to revisit the stadium.

“I’m very happy to be back here. For me, this is a very special place,” Minamino told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I have a lot of special memories. But for me, one of the best memories was against Leicester City, the cup game (in December 2021).

“We were losing 2-3 and I scored the equalising goal. A cross from (James) Milner and I scored. And we won on penalties.

“That game, for me, is one of the best memories, with the fans.”

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Premier LeagueTakumi MinaminoLiverpoolMonaco

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