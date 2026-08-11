Myles Lewis-Skelly "offered" to Man Utd and Chelsea as Arteta seeks to sell Arsenal star

Arsenal are reportedly offering both Chelsea and Manchester United the chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

The 19-year-old broke out of Arsenal’s academy two years ago, establishing himself as a pivotal member of the squad under manager Mikel Arteta who has since demoted him in the side.

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Arsenal have signed Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for £75M to fit in alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino, leaving little room for Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly, who can also play at left back, also fell out of love for Ricardo Calafiori who has also been joined by Piero Hincapié who can fill in at the back.

Arteta, who is always keen to hand academy players a chance, has reportedly decided that it is time for Lewis-Skelly to leave as Ben Jacobs reports that he has been offered to Arsenal's Premier League rivals.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Not a new link with either club, but fresh contact with both following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, as @BobbyVincentFL and @TomCantonMedia called.

“Arsenal rewarded Lewis-Skelly with a new deal last summer.”

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old will struggle for game time at Arsenal heading into the new season and a switch to either Chelsea or United could be a fresh start for the teenager.

Reports state that the England international desires first team football and with the Gunners being able to offer him that, Chelsea and United should be able to pry him away if they agree to personal terms.