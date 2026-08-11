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Mudryk to leave Chelsea on loan as Alonso gives winger one last lifeline after doping ban

Mudryk to leave Chelsea on loan as Alonso gives winger one last lifeline after doping ban
Mudryk to leave Chelsea on loan as Alonso gives winger one last lifeline after doping banREUTERS

Mykhailo Mudryk could depart Chelsea on loan just weeks after his doping ban was lifted.

The Ukraine international, 25, has not played a competitive match since November 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium. 

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Mudryk made a near-instant impact in his return to football on Chelsea’s preseason tour, bagging an assist in Sunday’s game against Johor Darul Ta’zim as he sought to impress manager Xabi Alonso

Alonso stated last week that “it's still too early to tell” if Mudryk will make a real impact for Chelsea but he admitted that he and the team are “happy for him” after such a long and gruelling absence. 

As Mudryk slowly builds his fitness and adapts to first team football once more, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a loan move is being considered for the winger who has little chance of earning minutes in the opening half of next season. 

“Chelsea are open to considering loan proposals for Mykhaylo Mudryk to let him play regularly after return. 

“Italian clubs as well as RC Strasbourg are options but understand Mudryk’s preference would be a loan to a Premier League club.” 

During his time away from football, Mudryk hired a private coach and booked goalkeepers and several players to train against at Honeycroft Stadium, home of seventh-tier side Uxbridge FC. 

He has done everything he can to be ready to return to the game and now he may be given the chance to finally challenge himself with consistent first team football.

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Premier LeagueMykhailo MudrykXabi AlonsoChelseaStrasbourgFootball transfers

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