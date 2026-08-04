Jack Wilshire tells Arsenal star to reject Man United offer

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly a shock transfer target for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a strong end to the 2025/26 campaign, as Mikel Arteta's opted to start him in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final defeat to PSG, in a move that appeared to be a renewal of faith from the Gunners boss.

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However, the England international is rumoured to be frustrated over a lack of clarity on his squad role, despite being able to cover in midfield and at left-back.

Arsenal are on the hunt for fresh faces in midfield this summer as they chase a deal for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

That could trigger a domino effect, with Newcastle unwilling to let too many star names leave St. James' Park, and they could block Michael Carrick from bidding for Lewis Hall - to go for Lewis-Skelly instead.

With Riccardo Calafiori in place as first-choice at left-back, backed up by Piero Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly could be tempted by an exit, and Arsenal will push United for in excess of £50M as a transfer fee.

Despite facing another campaign as a rotating option in Arteta's squad, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has advised Lewis- Skelly to stick with the Gunners, to build for a better future.

"Last year was interesting for Myles, because I think he's probably never experienced that," Wilshere told Sky Sports.

"The academy did a good job of giving him the right challenge at the right time, but then all of a sudden he's faced a bit of adversity. I was really happy for Myles and the way he managed it.

"I’d like to see him stay and fight for his place, because I believe he’s good enough to find his way in that team."