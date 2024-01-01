Turkish club's lining up bids for Newcastle star

Turkish sides are said to be weighing up a bid for Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden.

The ex-Arsenal star has not yet played this season under manager Eddie Howe.

However, he is under contract until 2026 and the club will be owed a transfer fee if he moves along.

Per Chronicle Live, there have been suggestions that Turkish clubs may bid before their window shuts.

However, the opportunities for Hayden to get regular game time before January appear limited.

There was no significant interest from clubs in the Premier League or the Championship.