Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon

Premier League giants Arsenal are said to have expressed an interest in Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners are the latest team to inquire about the rapid English winger.

Per The Mail, Gordon is also the subject of very serious interest from Liverpool.

However, the former Everton man looks set to stay at St. James’ Park for the time being.

Newcastle have no intention of letting such an important player leave before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal and other teams may have to wait until a year’s time to move for Gordon.