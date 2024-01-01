Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon

Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon
Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon
Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger GordonAction Plus
Premier League giants Arsenal are said to have expressed an interest in Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners are the latest team to inquire about the rapid English winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mail, Gordon is also the subject of very serious interest from Liverpool.

However, the former Everton man looks set to stay at St. James’ Park for the time being.

Newcastle have no intention of letting such an important player leave before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal and other teams may have to wait until a year’s time to move for Gordon.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Liverpool's lack of transfer business set to end next week with big moves to happen
Liverpool encouraged in pursuit of Newcastle winger Gordon