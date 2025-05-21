Tribal Football
Most Read
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Alvarez prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this summer
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

Guardiola warns Man City: Sell players or I quit

Paul Vegas
Guardiola warns Man City: Sell players or I quit
Guardiola warns Man City: Sell players or I quitČTK / AP / Andrew Yates
Pep Guardiola says he'll quit Manchester City unless his squad is reduced in size for next season.

Guardiola was speaking after victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite City's strength in depth, Guardiola wants to work with a leaner squad next term.

He said: "I said to the club I don't want that (a bigger squad).

"I don't want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don't want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay."

 

"I don't want that"

City's manager admits he is finding increasingly difficult to leave accomplished players out of his matchday squads.

Guardiola also stated: "Maybe (for) three, four months we couldn't select 11 players, we didn't have defenders, it was so difficult. After people come back but next season it cannot be like that.

"As a manager I cannot train 24 players and every time I select I have to have four, five, six stay in Manchester at home because they cannot play. This is not going to happen. I said to the club. I don't want that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City join Liverpool in the race for Kerkez as Guardiola enquires about the defender
BVB chief Kehl alerts Arsenal, Newcastle over Gittens "offers"
Ex-Man City keeper Given: Grealish needs to test the market