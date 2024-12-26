Tuchel sends Christmas message to England fans

New Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel sent a message to England fans this week.

Tuchel, who is the first German to take on the job, wished everyone a happy festive season.

He is taking over the job on January 1st as the permanent replacement for Gareth Southgate.

Tuchel posted, via England’s official platforms, this video message: "A short message to all our England fans: Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

"Stay safe happy holidays and see you soon in the stadium. Bye".

England will first play under Techie on March 21st, when they take on Albania at Wembley.