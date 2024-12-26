Everton boss Dyche full of praise for Lindstrom commitment

Everton summer arrival Jesper Lindstrom earned the praise of his manager this week.

He put in a defensive shift for the club in an impressive 0-0 draw against Chelsea lsat time around.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Manchester City, manager Sean Dyche hopes Lindstrom can keep it up.

Dyche stated: “When I got here I did say that it was about respecting the past and building for the future.

“With respect to the past, there have been teams here that gave their lot. I know that from being a youngster watching, and then during the (David) Moyes era, they always had a team that had an edge to them, a hardy edge to work for each other and for the badge and for the club.

“I've been trying to instill that and it is good for me to see someone as technically strong as Jesper doing a shift, doing the job that's needed. That's a job that he needs because he's a technical player, he wants to try and create things and score goals and cross it and whatever, and yet he's doing the hard yards in front of Seamus.”