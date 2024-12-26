Everton consider loan departures

Premier League strugglers Everton will assess the transfer market in the coming weeks.

The Toffees are not only looking for new signings, but also want to move on fringe players.

They also have several first team stars who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Per Liverpool Echo, some players may well go out on loan to get regular game time as well.

The likes of Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are expected to be back soon.

When they are fully fit, manager Sean Dyche will have a big squad where some may not play much.

Whether money is available for incomings from the new owners, The Friedkin Group, is not yet clear.