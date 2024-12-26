Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Everton consider loan departures

Ansser Sadiq
Everton consider loan departures
Everton consider loan departuresAction Plus
Premier League strugglers Everton will assess the transfer market in the coming weeks.

The Toffees are not only looking for new signings, but also want to move on fringe players.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also have several first team stars who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Per Liverpool Echo, some players may well go out on loan to get regular game time as well.

The likes of Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are expected to be back soon.

When they are fully fit, manager Sean Dyche will have a big squad where some may not play much.

Whether money is available for incomings from the new owners, The Friedkin Group, is not yet clear.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Alli joins Como training today
Fiorentina spy Jan push for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Dyche tribute to Alli: We wish him the best