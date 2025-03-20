Tuchel on his England side: I want us to play with excitement, hunger and the joy to win

England manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Albania in their first World Cup Qualifier on Friday night.

Tuchel will take charge of his first game in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd as England start their World Cup campaign against an Albania side who have won just one of their last five games. He was first asked about how camp had been as players arrived this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's also been a crash course for me in international football (as well as the players having a crash course with Tuchel as a manager) and how to adapt to the rhythm and being with the squad. We've been together for only together 10 days but only three training sessions to prepare for matches.

"They reminded me in the first lunch together and in the first training session why I was so excited about the job. It is because of them. They were outstanding in the way they behaved and how they interacted as a group. On the pitch they were amazing, we had high-quality and very sharp training sessions. Everyone was open to giving their very best, good energy, good atmosphere."

He then stated that he doesn't want his side to play with a fear of losing which will excite many fans ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

"I want us to play with the excitement, hunger and the joy to win. The acceptance of failure is a part of it.”

Tuchel was next asked on changes in perception at his appointment and what his philosophy will be as England boss.

"I have felt the excitement in the camp. There is a buzz for the first match tomorrow. I have to make people believe in me.

"I think offensively we try implement out style, structure and rhythm. Put players into positions where they feel comfortable and express themselves, hopefully to their full potential. In modern football and the quality of the opponent, Albania, and the respect you have to give every opponent, especially off the ball it is necessary we stay open to adapt.

"Be it in structure-wise or in the line-up and do what is needed. I don't think we can be ignorant and say we do what we want and we do what we do and everyone else will adapt to us. this will happen but everyone will try to find a solution against us and that is why we want to adapt off the ball."

Tuchel also opened up on the shirt weighing heavy on players and how he wants his side to reflect the quality of the Premier League.

"I felt tension and pressure on the shoulders of the players. They were playing to not lose. We have every right to be self-confident.

"I want an emotional and hungry team. We need to respect the quality of the Premier League and should reflect it."

Finally, he revealed how he feels before his first game at Wembley against Albania which will be a tough test for what is a very talented England side.

"I just hope so much they can see what I see on a daily basis. What i saw over the last few days was amazing and was just a joy to watch and to be part of it. So hopefully we can transport this energy and this hunger into the game tomorrow.

"It is amazing, we have a full Wembley. It is very exciting. A bit nervous I guess but that is part of it. I am always a bit nervous before matches so this one won't be different. Hopefully, we can prove the point and take the first step."