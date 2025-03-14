Tuchel on his squad selection: We should be brave enough to play like an England squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken in his latest press conference after he revealed his first squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month, here are the key quotes.

Tuchel’s England selection has been a heated debate with picks such as Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker being questioned by fans. The new England boss backed his choices, however and said that debate always occurs and comes with the job.

"No, I would be surprised if there wasn't a surprise and I think the debate comes with the job we have.

"I guess you would have loved to have been in our meeting room in the last days and we had emotional debates and intense debates.

"There were some very hard decisions, some more obvious and some more hidden but there are some very close decisions and there are some players not in the squad who absolutely did enough and deserved to be in the squad but it comes with the job - everyone talks about it and everyone has a strong opinion on it. It’s fair enough.

"It is not easy but I try to be offline when it comes to opinions and judgements about myself, the squad and the work we do.”

He was then asked what qualities he believes he can bring to this England side and what playing style he hopes to implement for what is a young, exciting Three Lions squad.

"My qualities? I can just bring myself. I have nothing else to add. I bring my devotion and my emotion and my joy and passion for football. I hope the players will feel my love for where I am and what I do and hopefully this can come across.

"I think it needs to reflect the Premier League. The Premier League is a very physical and demanding league. I think we should be brave enough to play like an England squad. We should not try to copy other nations or other styles - it just reflect the values of the country with the strongest league in the world. We will try to implement a direct, attacking style and we will try to increase the rhythm and intensity of our game. We will try to do this in a crash course on Monday and unleash the potential on Friday.

"We will not invent new football in the four days we have before the first match. There will be a lot on video and on the pitch and then we need to find a structure and identity that suits everyone and that everyone understands quickly and give everyone freedom to express themselves and show their talent."

Tuchel was next asked whether he is going to try and give this England team a club feel and admits his side will play with more intensity.

"I think yes, this is what we try to do. We will inject a little bit of club football into federation and international football.

"It starts maybe with the language, the coaching. We are used to that and will try to do it."I think we need to increase the rhythm and intensity of our game compared to our last matches - this is where the focus is. Hopefully it is an exciting watch and will have the effect we wish for."

Finally, he spoke on how he is finding the job so far and admitted that he is missing being pitch side as he awaits his first game in charge.

"Difficult, I miss the pitch! I miss the smell of the grass, the contact of the players, the dressing room, the humour, the laughing in the dressing room, the emotions and of course also the rhythm. On the other side it was much more intense than I thought. I learned already a lot," he said.

"I feel the support of the federation. I feel the quality and the structure of the federation to make me a better coach. This is the experience I was looking for and I was excited for. Everything is fine and the cherry on top comes now when the players come into camp and we are finally back on the pitch.

"Every day I am more happy that I took the role and that I was given the chance to be in charge of the England squad. I love the character of the players, the intensity of the Premier League and of course international football.

"I think we had a good start together, me and the federation but the staff and the players - we established a line of communication as far as is possible. We are excited to be on the pitch on Monday to feel the players, to hug the players and to push the players on the training pitch and this will make a huge difference."