England coach Tuchel offers hope to Al-Ahli striker Toney

England coach Thomas Tuchel insists Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is in his plans.

Tuchel has decided to leave out the former Brentford striker for his first squad selection.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he intends to soon fly to Saudi Arabia to meet with Toney and take in a game.

"We had the question of do we pick Dominic (Solanke, Tottenham) or Ivan?" Tuchel said.

"I have just much more evidence and more observations live in the matches from Dominic so straight away I made the choice.

"It will be important in the coming weeks to actually visit Toney to watch a game there live and watch maybe training live, to get more of a feeling for him.

"He was on the list, it was a purely sporting decision for Dominic in the end, a very close decision but a sporting decision. It had nothing to do with the fact he plays in Saudi Arabia or that we don’t trust the level of the league there."