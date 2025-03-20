Three underrated England stars Tuchel must consider against Albania and Latvia

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has selected his squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and there are many underrated players he must consider starting this week.

Tuchel is preparing for the qualifying ties at Wembley against Albania on Friday and Latvia on ­Monday and has some tough choices to make when selecting his very first line-up. Here are three underrated players he should consider starting due to their impressive form.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dan Burn

The 32-year-old stands at 6ft 7in and is perhaps the most intimidating defender in the league, rivaling the likes of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk. Coming off the back of Newcastle United’s EFL Cup victory over the Reds in which Burn scored the opener, Burn will be full of confidence after receiving his first Three Lions call-up.

He would become the oldest player to make a first appearance since former Bolton Wanderers striker Kevin Davies 15 years ago if Tuchel hands him his debut which is likely to happen in one of the two fixtures.

Tuchel had joked last Friday that Burn was very tall but easily overlooked which is the story of his life so far that has slowly been rewritten in recent years as he continues his meteoric rise at the end of his career.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Standing at 5ft 10in tall, the 18-year-old is very different in height compared to Burn. When they met at St. George's Park, Lewis-Skelly said in a video posted to England's social media channels: "Nah, this is too much! Oh my goodness. This is a joke." Burn laughed at the situation by replying: "Everyone gets it, mate."

The versatile teenager made his 26th senior appearance in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in what has been his breakthrough season under manager Mikel Arteta. He has gone on to become a key part of the squad who are chasing not only the Premier League title but also the Champions League which does not seem out of their grasp.

Lewis-Skelly is arguably England’s most exciting young talent over the international break and Tuchel must consider starting him against an Albania side who have won just one of their last five games. Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw would otherwise have been in the equation if it wasn't for injuries but without them, the Arsenal star must be the first name on the team sheet.

Marcus Rashford

Despite Rashford having not yet scored for Villa, his contribution of four assists and creating numerous big chances has not gone unnoticed so far since joining the club on loan from Manchester United in January. The 27 year old last played for the Three Lions a year ago and ha struggled to break into the team since under former boss Gareth Southgate.

However, since his move to Villa he has shown glimpses of a world-class talent that many thought he would become and he completely turned his dire form around under manager Unai Emery. He has looked like a brand new player at Villa and Tuchel has clearly recognized that in his squad selection which many would have laughed at if it included Rashford at the start of the season.

If Tuchel can deploy Burn, Lewis-Skelly, and Rashford during the international break fans could see what may become a World Cup-winning squad start to form in what is a new exciting era for the Three Lions.