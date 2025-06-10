Tuchel: Liverpool and Arsenal have huge Prem title advantage

England coach Thomas Tuchel rates Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of the rest of the chasing pack in the Premier League.

Liverpool finished the season as champions, with Arsenal runners up.

Tuchel believes they have an advantage with no participation in this summer's Club World Cup. He said: “It will have a huge impact and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage next season to not be there.

“It will be a very nice experience for the players who are there to play this tournament for the first time so there are mixed feelings about it.

“I have decided not to worry too much because why should I? No one knows the outcome of it.

“We will deal with the effect when the effect comes.”