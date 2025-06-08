Leicester eyeing Besiktas attacker Oxlade-Chamberlain

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Liverpool and Arsenal attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready for a return to English football.

Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed Oxlade-Chamberlain he can leave the Black Eagles this summer.

The Mirror says relegated Leicester City are interested in the England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a year on his Besiktas deal, where he has played under nine different managers.

Now 31, he made 20 appearances last season, but can now leave Istanbul.

