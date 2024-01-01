Tuchel: I love Chelsea. I loved England

Former Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel admits he'd like a return to England.

Tuchel is available after leaving Bayern at the end of last season.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, Tuchel held talks with Manchester United over the summer.

He told the Mirror: "It's no secret, I loved Chelsea, I loved England.

"I loved the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special moment and I have very good memories of it."

Tuchel, 51, has stated he's now ready to return to management.