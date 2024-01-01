Bayern Munich chief Eberl on De Ligt sale: Nothing personal

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has explained selling Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt was sold to Manchester United a fortnight ago against the wishes of the Bayern fanbase.

But Eberl said, "There are many fan favourites. But we don't decide based on fan favourites. We decide based on where we feel we can have the greatest possible success.

"We are the last people who want to badmouth Matthijs. But we decided differently. We wanted to have a left-footer, which is why we brought in Hiroki Ito.

"You have to make money somewhere."