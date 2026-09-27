Tuchel explains why he picked one player over Alexander-Arnold: His speed and ability...

England boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was snubbed due to Jarell Quansah's immense ability.

Spain, who are European and world champions, secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday night in what was a crushing loss for Tuchel and his side.

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Tuchel made some big calls for his first England selection since the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff win over France, including a start for James Trafford in goal over Jordan Pickford.

One of these calls also included starting Quansah at right back over former Liverpool and now Real Madrid star Alexander-Arnold who was snubbed for the World Cup and on Saturday night.

Many scratched their heads at the decision that ultimately paid off as Quansah impressed, with Tuchel explaining what the Bayer Leverkusen star can offer compared to Trent.

"We needed Jarell Quansah’s speed and ability to think as a central defender (in a three as Guehi moved into midfield)," journalist Henry Winter quotes Tuchel as saying.

"He (Quansah) was top class at the World Cup, he was top class in training this week, he was excellent in this game."

England next face the Czech Republic before clashing with Croatia and it will be interesting to see if Alexander-Arnold is handed a chance at the back under Tuchel who will be keen to rotate his side.

Quansah also lost possession 12 times, lost four of his seven duels and failed with both of his dribble attempts against Spain. However, he did have a 100% success rate from his three tackles and locked Nico Williams out of the game as he seeks to retain his place in the side.