Why Victor Munoz will miss Spain's clash with England tonight as he join Ngumoha in snub

Victor Munoz joins Rio Ngumoha in the two players who will miss the clash between Spain and England.

England begin their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley on Saturday as the World champions hope to cause an upset away from home.

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The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A in the 2026-27 Nations League, with two of the planet's best sides hoping to top their group.

England will be without Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice for the clash as they called up James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ngumoha has been left out of England’s 23-man matchday squad as manager Thomas Tuchel made the tough call to leave out the teenager who has risen through the ranks in recent years.

Now, with Liverpool fans disappointed about the Ngumoha news, Spain have revealed that Munoz has similarly been omitted from the matchday squad.

Neither player is injured but have instead been simply brushed aside, as there wasn't enough room in the side for the pair for tonight's clash.

This will be particularly disappointing for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, but the silver lining is that each player has a lower chance of picking up an injury before club football returns.