England star Anderson says "there's no better game" than facing World Cup champions Spain

Elliot Anderson has admitted that he is looking forward to England's Nations League clash with Spain.

England begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley on Saturday. The two teams meet in Group 3 of League A where the top two in the section will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, something both sides will be fighting for.

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The Three Lions finished third at the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals before recording a 6-4 success win France in the third-placed playoff.

Meanwhile, Spain lifted the World Cup, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Both team's clash for the first time since the final of Euro 2024, when Spain recorded a 2-1 victory to bypass a devastated England.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Anderson relished in the fact that England get to test themselves against a formidable Spain side, despite missing the likes of Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford.

"They're obviously world champions, so we're really looking forward to this game.

“There's no better game to have after what happened in the summer, to really test ourselves again and go up against a top-quality team. So, yeah, we're really looking forward to this one.

"Yeah, they're obviously a very possession-based team. They like to have the ball, which is what we want to do, so it'll be an interesting game. We'll be going after them and it'll be two good teams going at it, I think."

Spain have won three of the five meetings since 2015, with England recording one victory and the other match ending level. However, Wembley Stadium is sold out for the affair and England will have their home support behind them for what should be an entertaining clash.