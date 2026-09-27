Tuchel on where it all went wrong against Spain: Terrible start, the worst start possible

England boss Thomas Tuchel has torn into his side following the defeat to Spain in the Nations League.

The Three Lions marked their first game back from the World Cup with a defeat to Spain on Saturday night as goals from Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon were not enough to beat world champions spain.

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Spain extend their unbeaten run to 39 games with the win at Wembley in what was a tight game between two of the world's greatest teams at the moment.

England scored two goals in the space of four first-half minutes just before half-time but collapsed in the second half in what was a game to learn from.

Speaking after the final whistle, Tuchel revealed where it went wrong for his side who are hoping to bounce back in their next clash against the Czech Republic.

"Terrible start, the worst start possible. It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team. The reaction was very good. After 10, 12 minutes, we were the better team, but we made two or three big mistakes.

"We conceded big chances but overall we were better, we dominated, we were in the opponent's half, created, scored two goals. I think it was our best 15 minutes after the whistle.

“Then another big mistake for the 2-2, and the third goal was the only goal they really scored,” Tuchel noted. “The other ones, too many individual mistakes on that level. It is what it is. We have to keep going, learn from it, and take the points back from Czech Republic.”

He continued: "There will always be moments where you suffer against a team like this. But at that level, details matter.

“It matters that you take your chances, it matters that you reduce the decisive mistakes. Both was not in our favour today. The quality was there, the effort was there, spells of the game were very, very good but the result doesn’t prove it today."

Tuchel now must now bounce back against the Czech Republic who lost 2-1 to Croatia in their League A Group 3 opener.